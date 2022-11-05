ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Across Monroe County, both Democrats and Republican candidates in national, state, and local races rallied with volunteers to send out one final message to sell their agenda to voters.

They’re calling it a GOP Literature Blitz. Almost 2000 pamphlets and flyers have been handed out today throughout the Perinton and Fairport area listing the agendas of all the Republican Candidates running in this district at every level.

Hosted by the Perinton GOP Committee, conservative candidates in Monroe County greeted volunteers as they headed out for one last campaign mission door knocking. Emphasizing messages, they feel democrats don’t address.

“They’re not talking about what’s important to New Yorkers,” Senate Candidate Len Morell for the 55th district argued. “Public Safety, crime, education, affordability. Making New York State a state people want to stay in, not run away from.”

“People are energized about crime and inflation,” Candidate La’Ron Singletary for the House of Representatives stated. “We see 8.2% inflation where people are having a hard time to put food on the table and gas in their cars. When I talk to senior citizens, they’re seeing their 401K’s being depleted right before our eyes.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans gathered democratic candidates for each district, explaining to voters how they plan to build off their first term in office.

“It will take more than just one year of fully funding our schools,” Sen. Samra Brouk said. “Bringing resources to infrastructure, combating violence in our city to make for decades of disinvestment to the City of Rochester.”

“When the mayor comes and says he needs resources to help take illegal guns off our streets, we deliver,” Assembly Woman Jen Lunsford added. “When the County Executive comes to us and says we need money for Monroe Community Hospital because our most vulnerable patients don’t have the care they need, we deliver. When the city school district came and said I need half a billion dollars to modernize our schools, we delivered.”

Speakers during both events highlighted the volunteers who have carried each campaign since the candidates entered their respective races. One volunteer explains what drove them to get involved.

“We should all step in because crime is the number one issue because crime is the number one issue impacting our children,” Slagana Mitris, a volunteer for Zeldin’s campaign told us. “And I don’t think there’s anything that matters more in life than the safety of our children.”

Remember tomorrow is the last day of early voting in New York. Polls are open until 5:00 pm and you do not need to register ahead of time to show up to cast your ballot.