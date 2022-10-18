ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Depending on your work schedule, you may be eligible for paid time off to get out and vote.

Under New York State Election Law, employees can get up to two hours of paid time off if they do not have “sufficient time to vote.” This provision kicks in if you don’t have four consecutive hours at the beginning or end of your shift from the time polls open or close.

For example, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 8, Election Day in New York. Someone who works 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. would be eligible for paid time to go vote, as they only have three hours free on either side of their shift. However, an employee scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. would not, as they have four hours from the end of their shift to hit the polls.

If you need to exercise this option, the law requires that you notify your boss no more than 10 working days prior and no fewer than two days before Election Day.

Of course, in recent years, the state has expanded both early voting and absentee options. Early voting for the November election starts on October 29. Click here to find polling locations.