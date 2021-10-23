‘Never overlook the importance of local government’: Early Voting begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early Voting means the countdown to election day is underway. And since it’s an odd year, all eyes are on local races: including town supervisor races, Rochester city council, and the entire Monroe County Legislature.

News 8 was at the polls as they opened Saturday.

Just over 1,200 voters turned out today in Monroe County. Compare that to last year, just 500 voters shy of 10,000 on the first day.

There may be less turnout, but organizers say it’s these kinds of elections that affect you the most.

News 8 caught up with Congressman Joe Morelle as he went to cast his ballot, alongside his son Joseph Morelle Jr., who is running for Irondequoit town supervisor.

The two say getting others to come out, no matter what side of the aisle, is always more challenging in these kinds of elections.

“The federal government and state government, those elections probably gather more attention from the national media, but the rubber really hits the road with local government,” said Congressman Morelle.

Decisions at this level, affecting your day to day life:

“You know we’re here at the Irondequoit town library, something built just within the last few years, that was a decision made by local community and local government about where they want their resources invested,” said Morelle. “Never overlook importance of local government.”

Pat Larkin and Coleridge Gill are site chairs for a polling site at SUNY Empire State College. They’re feeling hopeful excitement will grow with nine days remaining.

“I’ve been here since they started early voting, and over the years the turnout for each cycle has been better,” said Gill.

The most important thing?

“Ensure that they can vote in a very easy and comfortable manner,” said Gill.

“Everyone matters every vote matters so your voice needs to be heard and this is one way to do it,” said Larkin.

For a full list of candidate, and every race in Monroe County, can be found here.