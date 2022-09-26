ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a few weeks head of the election, the two candidates for New York’s 25th congressional district will face off live right here on News 8. Watch Democrat and incumbent Joe Morelle go toe-to-toe against Republican La’Ron Singletary on October 3.

The 25th congressional district covers Monroe County and parts of Orleans County, centered around Rochester.

How to watch

The debate will be moderated by News 8's Adam Chodak.

About Singletary

Singletary, a Rochester native who currently resides in Henrietta, served as chief of the Rochester Police Department from July 2019 to September 2020. Following allegations that the City of Rochester and RPD covered up the death of Rochester resident Daniel Prude, Singletary announced his retirement. A few days after this announcement, then-Mayor Lovely Warren said in a press conference Singletary was fired, expediting his last day by about two weeks.

About a year later, Singletary announced his intention to run for Congress. Singletary, a former Democrat, joined the Republican party in 2021.

Singletary graduated from the Rochester City School District, going on to spend time at MCC before earning a degree in criminal justice from Keuka College in 2006. In 2009, Singletary received a Masters in Public Administration from SUNY Brockport College.

Singletary spent over 20 years with the Rochester Police Department. In 2016, he received the International Association of Chiefs of Police “40 Under 40” Award, which recognizes leadership and commitment.

About Morelle

Morelle has held the seat since 2018, when he succeeded the district’s longtime Democratic representative Louise Slaughter following her death that year. In 2020, he won reelection against Republican nominee, businessman George Mitris.

An upstate New York Native, he “has lived in the same Irondequoit neighborhood for most of his life,” according to his campaign website. He received a bachelor’s in political science from SUNY Geneseo in 1986.

Morelle has had a lengthy career in politics, spanning back to 1979, when he served as a constituent services representative in Rochester and a legislative aide in Albany for a Democratic senator. He spent over a decade at the local and county level, before joining the New York State Legislature in 1990.

In this election, a state Supreme Court justice ruled that Morelle had fraudulently obtained signatures to qualify him to be listed as an independent in addition to a Democrat, allowing him to appear twice on the ballot. Morelle remained on the ballot and won the election. He was given seven misdemeanor charges, which were later reduced to a violation, resulting in 32 hours of community service and a $25 fine.

Morelle served as majority leader of the New York State Assembly from 2013–2018, before heading to Congress for his current position in the House of Representatives.

Singletary on the issues:

The following are Singletary’s stances on major issues he defined, in the order they appear on his campaign website:

Public Safety: “I support good policing and standby our brave men and women in uniform […] We cannot demonize, demoralize, nor defund our police departments and then turn around and ask for better policing. Change requires resources.”

Second Amendment: “I will support and defend the right of Americans to protect and defend themselves. The right to bear arms is a fundamental Constitutional right.”

Education: “Every child in America should have access to a quality education that ensures their success and best fits their needs. I believe parents should have a choice in selecting the best school for their child whether it is public school, private school, homeschool, or charter schools.”

Federal Spending: “In order for America to remain a leader on the world stage, we must ensure that our fiscal house remain in order […] I will support initiatives that lead to balanced budgets in Congress.”

Immigration: “I support enforcing immigration laws for those entering illegally into the United States. I support securing our nation’s borders to preclude illegal contraband from being smuggled into our country, putting Americans at risk […] I believe in affording anyone who wants a chance at the American Dream the ability to do so as long as the legal processes are abided by.”

Foreign Policy: “Ensuring the United States Armed Forces remains the strongest military in the world is a top priority […] I will always stand with our military as they are charged with defending our nation and our freedoms. American activity abroad should be directly related to the promotion of American economics, security, and cultural interests.”

Healthcare: “I believe in a patient-centered health care system which is based in free markets, promoting competition, and driving health care costs down. A health care system that is run by the government reduces both the efficiency and the standard of care, as well as compromise the patient-physician relationship, and increase waiting periods within the health care system […] I will support policies that promote a health insurance system that protects Americans with pre-existing conditions, increases transparency and choice, and lowers costs. As Americans get older, Medicare should provide more choices not less.”

Taxes: “I support tax policies that will benefit the average American, in addition to policies that will promote and encourage entrepreneurship […] Tax cuts or tax increases without any balancing spending cuts are detrimental to the economy. Small businesses will not thrive while being burdened by high taxes.”

Economy: “I believe in the right of Americans to pursue prosperity without government interference. Less regulation from government permit businesses to thrive, thus granting the private sector the ability to run their organizations freely. Less regulation from government allows business owners to be innovative and creative, leading to more opportunities to be prosperous, and create good paying jobs.”

Morelle on the issues:

The following are Morelle’s stances on major issues defined by him, in the order they appear on his campaign website:

Protecting aging Americans: “Joe firmly believes we must honor the commitment and protect the promise of Medicare and Social Security, no matter what. In addition, Joe believes we must do more to ensure Americans can age with the dignity, respect, and high quality of life they deserve.”

Fixing Healthcare: ” Joe believes access to healthcare is a fundamental human right. In Congress, he has been fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, and make quality, affordable healthcare accessible to every American. The bottom line is that we need to make it easier, not harder for Americans to obtain the health coverage they need and deserve.”

Womens’ Rights: “As a society, we have made incredible strides in the fight for equality–but unfortunately, we are facing unprecedented attacks that threaten to roll back the important progress we have made […] Joe stands firmly against the Republican agenda to criminalize women’s health freedom and will always stand up for the rights all women deserve.”

Common Sense Gun Reform: “Our nation continues to be terrorized by the seemingly never-ending cycle of gun violence […] That is why Joe has made passing and enacting common-sense gun reform laws that protect innocent Americans one of his top priorities.”

Combatting the Climate Crisis: “In Congress, Joe has been working tirelessly to fight the climate crisis by advancing laws that protect clean air and water, reduce carbon pollution, and create a more sustainable environment for future generations. Joe has taken action to ensure our environmental policies prioritize our families’ futures over the whims of profit-driven special interests.”

Combatting Opioid Addiction: “Joe believes solving this crisis requires a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach. That’s why in Congress, he is working to make bold investments in addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives that help stem the tide of opioid abuse and put people on the path to success.”

Honoring our Veterans: “When our servicemen and women are ready to re-enter civilian life, Joe believes the least we can do is ensure that they have access to the essential support programs and long-term care they need and deserve […] Joe has led efforts to enhance support services for veterans in crisis, expand and improve healthcare services for veterans and their families, and ensure our Armed Forces have the tools and resources they need to keep our families safe.”

Election Protection and Voting Rights: “Since his first day in Congress, Joe has worked diligently to strengthen the integrity of our electoral and political systems. He is fighting to enact legislation that would strengthen voting rights particularly for underserved communities, end practices of voter discrimination such as voter roll purging, and strengthen campaign finance laws to limit the influence of dark money in elections.”

LGBTQ+ Rights: “Throughout his time in public service, Joe has been on the front lines in the fight for equal rights. In Congress, he has kept up this fight through his work to pass legislation that protects and guarantees the inherent dignity, respect, and equality every person deserves.”

Improving K-12 Education: “Every young person deserves to have access to a high-quality education that equips them with the skills and knowledge they need to achieve their full potential […] Joe is fighting to invest in the future of our public schools by strengthening learning and working conditions for students and teachers, improving mental health services, and ensuring the safety of our children.”

Expanding Access to Higher Education: “Joe is committed to ensuring quality, affordable education for everyone–and that’s why in Congress, he is fighting to expand access to higher education, address the skyrocketing cost of college tuition, and ensure our institutions of higher learning are adhering to fair and equitable practices that place the needs of students first.”

Uplifting Families: “[Joe] recognizes that we need to take on a comprehensive, community-driven approach to overcome the deep-rooted cycle of poverty that has ensnared too many innocent victims […] Joe is fighting to create a new child tax credit to help lift families out of poverty, increase the availability of affordable housing, expand access to child care, and protect critical food security programs.”

