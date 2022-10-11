ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gun violence once again took center stage in the race for the 25th Congressional District Tuesday.

This as both Congressman Joe Morelle, a Democrat, and Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, a Republican, took part in a forum for Rochester Rotary.

Congressman Joe Morelle pushed for laws making it harder to obtain a gun— specifically calling for a universal background check. He also expressed the need to properly prosecute gun violence cases and cases involving illegal guns.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary blamed Democrats for helping to create an environment where this violence can grow.

“When I’m out on the streets, when I’m out across the congressional district, that’s what people are talking about, these ridiculous policies,” Singletary said.

“We’ve been pushing for more federal prosecutions on violent activities here and we’ve now had 28 federal prosecutions within the past month, 6 weeks, which are really having an impact,” Morelle said. “Local police say federal prosecutions are the way to do that and we’re going to continue with that.”

