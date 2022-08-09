ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the fall slowly approaches, so does election season.

Tuesday, Congressman Joe Morelle, who represents the 25th District of New York, spoke in Irondequoit. His opponent, former Rochester Police Department Chief La’Ron Singletary, also spoke to the public Tuesday at Maplewood Park in Rochester.

Morelle laid out some of his accomplishments, campaign priorities, and viewpoints late Tuesday morning.

These include fighting for abortion rights and stricter gun laws. He also spoke about what separates him from Singletary.

“That’s what this campaign is all about — working hard and providing real solutions to the problems we face,” Morelle said. “My opponent? He has not offered a single solution that would benefit this community. Instead he’s embracing the views of extremists in Washington.”

Morelle is running for re-election, and has held office since 2018.

Singeltary spoke early Tuesday afternoon to also lay out his campaign priorities, and counter some of Morelle’s claims.

Singletary said that Morelle’s actions have helped lead to higher taxes — and the recent high costs of gas and food — and that he is better fit than Morelle to serve the community.

“My priorities will always be what is in the best interest of the people — Better education, more money in your pocket, making communities safer, and improving small businesses,” Singletary said.

Singletary also added that it’s time for a change, pointing to Morelle’s 32-year political career.