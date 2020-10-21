Morelle raises 12 times more than Mitris in 25th congressional race

Morelle collects $800+K in PAC money, Mitris donates $75K to his own campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle has raised 12 times more than his opponent, George Mitris, in his bid to retain the 25th Congressional District seat.

Morelle, a Democrat, has raised over $1.2 million dollars while Mitris, a Republican, has raised just over $100,000, according October filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

While the campaigns differ in the amount pulled in, they also differ on where much of the money has come from.

Morelle has raised more than $800,000 from political action committees, or PACs, while Mtiris has contributed $75,000 to himself.

When it comes to individual contributions, Morelle has collected roughly $426,000 to Mitris’s $23,500.

With two weeks left until Election Day, Morelle’s filing notes around $450,000 cash on hand versus Mitris’s $23,000.