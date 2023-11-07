Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more results come in.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The voter turnout results are rolling in for Monroe County for the 2023 General Election.

According to the latest turnout report, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, over 290,000 people have turned out to vote — or a little over 6% of registered voters in the Rochester area.

In the city, over 3,700 people (3.6% of registered voters) have voted and throughout the rest of the towns in the area, over 25,000 people (6.8% of registered voters) have turned out to the polls.

These numbers do not count the amount of people who showed up Sunday for early voting. According to a report from the Monroe County Board of Elections, over 23,000 people turned out for early voting.

So far, the highest turnout of registerer voter turnout belongs to the Town of Perinton, where 2,933 people showed up to the polls.

This story will be updated as more results come in from voter turnouts. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Voting Turnout Results (As of 11/7/2023 at 11 a.m.)