ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A little more than a quarter of registered voters in Monroe County made their way to the polls, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The latest update from the board shows that over 127,000 made it to the polls. This includes early voting numbers.

News 8 went through county records Wednesday morning to compare. The turnout, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night, was a little more than 26% of registered voters — the lowest turnout for a general election in Monroe County going back to at least 2007.

News 8 also caught up with some people who went to the polls and they shared their thoughts.

“I have a newborn and I have a five-year-old in the school district. Every single election, local and big, changes that. It does,” said Melina Sperry. “These people are the ones who run the policies for anything local when it comes to schools, extracurriculars, and then just stuff for the grownups as well. I feel like it’s really important to have a say into who does that kind of stuff.”

“I’m out here today because local voting is important because that’s how you keep local voices so it’s important to pay attention to issues and use your voice,” said Michael Staley.

When it comes to the early voting period, which ran for nine days and ended on Sunday, over 23,000 voters put in early ballots.

