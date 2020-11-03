Election Day Progress: Voting underway, poll sites see long lines

Polls are open here in New York and voting is underway through 9 p.m. across the Greater Rochester on Tuesday, Election Day. (News 8 Photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polls are open and voting is underway through 9 p.m. across the Greater Rochester region on Tuesday, Election Day.

Impressive line of #voters outside of the Ark of Jesus Ministries polling location. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/GP92GQ9Ztd — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 3, 2020

Most sites reported long lines at the opening, 6 a.m. One polling site saw technical difficulties upon trying to open.

According to Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz, the glitch occurred at Grace Church PCA when all of the over 700 iPads were turned on and tried to connect simultaneously. Officials said all resources were tasked to resolve the issue immediately. As of 8 a.m., the issue was resolved.

A local voting tradition in Monroe County continues as some voters visited Susan B. Anthony’s grave in Rochester to place their “I Voted” stickers on her grave in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Election Day Tradition: First “I Voted” sticker on #ElectionDay placed on Susan B. Anthony grave in Rochester at 6:47am at Mount Hope Cemetery. Other stickers on headstone here are from early voting. 2020 marks 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment #Elections2020 @amandacarpenter pic.twitter.com/zz7ntrPdMQ — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 3, 2020

There are 282 polling sites in Monroe County for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day. There are 95 polling sites in the city, and 187 scattered about the county’s towns and villages. All election inspectors at polling sites will be masked and there will be hand sanitizer available.

Due to less polling sites than the previous election, BOE officials urge voters to look up their updated polling sites. You can look up your polling site online, where you can also preview a version of the ballot you will be given based on your location.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any polling location.