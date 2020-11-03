Election Day Progress: Voting underway, poll sites see long lines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polls are open and voting is underway through 9 p.m. across the Greater Rochester region on Tuesday, Election Day.
Most sites reported long lines at the opening, 6 a.m. One polling site saw technical difficulties upon trying to open.
MORE | Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, every candidate for voters in the Rochester region
According to Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz, the glitch occurred at Grace Church PCA when all of the over 700 iPads were turned on and tried to connect simultaneously. Officials said all resources were tasked to resolve the issue immediately. As of 8 a.m., the issue was resolved.
A local voting tradition in Monroe County continues as some voters visited Susan B. Anthony’s grave in Rochester to place their “I Voted” stickers on her grave in Mount Hope Cemetery.
There are 282 polling sites in Monroe County for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day. There are 95 polling sites in the city, and 187 scattered about the county’s towns and villages. All election inspectors at polling sites will be masked and there will be hand sanitizer available.
MORE | Susan B. Anthony grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
Due to less polling sites than the previous election, BOE officials urge voters to look up their updated polling sites. You can look up your polling site online, where you can also preview a version of the ballot you will be given based on your location.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any polling location.