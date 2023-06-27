ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, a Democrat who earned the position through a deal with Republicans, lost her first primary challenge since her controversial appointment by a wide margin Tuesday.

Her challenger, Rose Bonnick, garnered more than 60% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary for the legislature’s 27th District, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

LaMar was named legislature president in January, 2022. In that vote, all 14 Republicans voted for her and all 14 Democrats voted against.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with both sides of the aisle,” LaMar said at the time, “and the impression that I got is that if I didn’t step up and you know, step out on faith, that my district could suffer from it.”

Just over 63% of voters in the district voted for Bonnick.