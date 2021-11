ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Perhaps the most consequential of the local election results is the balance of power in the Monroe County Legislature.

2021 marks the first year since 2015 that all 29 seats in the legislature were up for grabs, and Republicans came into Tuesday with a slim one seat lead, 15-14.

As of Tuesday, 22 of the 29 seats were contested; with Democrats securing five of the seats with unopposed races, while the Republicans have two secured.