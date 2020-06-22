Monroe County leading Upstate New York counties in early voting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Election Day for primaries in New York state, but Monroe County residents aren’t waiting to cast their ballots.

According to the New York State Board of Election’s unofficial count of early voting statewide, Monroe County leads all Upstate New York counties in early voting with 4,145 votes cast.

Elsewhere, Erie County has had 3,665 votes cast while downstate areas Westchester and Nassau Counties have had 11,230 and 4,157 ballots cast, respectively.

Check back with Your Local Election Headquarters Tuesday for updates on local primary races.