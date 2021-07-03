Monroe County GOP kicks off 2021 campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In preparation for the general election in November, the Monroe County Republican Committee (MCRC) launched its 2021 campaign Saturday.

Over 100 different candidates were introduced in Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The party showed candidates for state supreme court, county court, country legislature and town office.

The kick-off event welcomed dozens of families, residents and supporters as they got to know all about their GOP candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

“We’re here today with our candidates, our family, our friends, young and old alike, to really send that message: celebrate America, and let people know we think this is a very important time to express our opinions,” former New York State Senator Joe Robach said.

The candidates introduced for election and re-election in 2021 will look to campaign heavily with November in sight.

“We look forward to building upon the accomplishments of our elected officials,” MCRC Chairman Bernie Iacovangelo said. “We seek to improve Monroe County for all of our residents.”

Following the primary stage in June, general election is scheduled to take place on November 2nd.