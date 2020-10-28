Monroe County early voting: Another day, another record turnout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County residents continue to take advantage of early voting.

Board of Elections officials say 14,122 voters took part in early voting Tuesday, which exceeded Monday’s record of 11,550 after big weekend turnout with 9,506 Saturday and 9,505 Sunday.

In total, 44,683 Monroe County residents have cast a ballot in early voting through the first four days.

“Voters continue to amaze and impress us with their level of participation and enthusiasm during early voting,” said Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz states. “We continue to encourage all voters to take advantage of the convenience early voting provides to all voters, especially now during this pandemic.”

Irondequoit Public Library has been the most popular early voting site so far, with 5,015 of all early ballots cast there. Perinton Square Mall is No. 2 with 4,912 and SUNY Empire State College is No. 3 with 4,797.

Additionally, Board of Elections officials say they have received 71,017 absentees of the 134,859 that have been sent out, or 52.7%. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday, and they can be postmarked no later than Election Day on November 3rd. Absentees can also be dropped off at any early voting site, or Election Day polling sites.

For the last presidential cycle in 2016, Monroe County officials reported a voter turnout of 75.98%, with 351,008 votes cast compared to 461,975 registered voters at the time.

According to a BOE enrollment report this month there are currently 481,448 registered voters in Monroe County. Through Tuesday, combining absentee and early voting ballots, 115,700 residents have cast a vote — slightly more than 24% of all registered voters. Monroe County BOE officials say they expect an updated enrollment report in early November.

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations