Monroe County Democrats take legislature majority as absentee ballots are counted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly two weeks after Election Day, absentee ballots made a big difference in a number of critical Monroe County Legislature races.

The magic number in the Monroe County Legislature for a majority is 15 because there are 29 seats. Republicans went into Election Day, but three undecided races determined by absentee ballots all went to local Democrats.

The three races are as follows:

LD13 (Henrietta): Matt Borkowski (R) vs. Michael Yudelson (D) — Yudelson trailed Borkowski by 158 votes on election day. He secured 352 absentee votes to Borkowski’s 94.

— Yudelson trailed Borkowski by 158 votes on election day. He secured 352 absentee votes to Borkowski’s 94. LD 16 (Irondequoit): Dave Long (D) vs. Joe Carbone (R) — Long led Carbone by 47 votes on election night. He gained another 216 absentee votes, while Carbone gained 90.

— Long led Carbone by 47 votes on election night. He gained another 216 absentee votes, while Carbone gained 90. LD 26 (Gates, Greece, Rochester): Orlando Rivera (R) vs. Yversha Roman (D) — Rivera had a 78-vote lead on election night. Roman gained 169 absentee votes, while Rivera trailed with 40.

The race for Irondequoit Town Supervisor also came down to absentee ballots. In the unofficial tally on election night, Republican Rory Fitzpatrick pulled ahead of Democrat Joseph Morelle Jr. among in-person voters in a 6,205 — 5,825 vote.

Fitzpatrick picked up another 149 absentee votes for a 6,354 total. Morelle Jr. gained 455, totaling 6,280.

Statement from Monroe County Democratic Committee