Monroe County Democratic Committee recommends Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County democratic Committee is recommending Rochester City Councilor Jackie Ortiz to become the next Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections.

Ortiz announced her candidacy for the position earlier this month. She would be the first Latinx person to hold office. Former Candidate and acting commissioner LaShana Boose endorse Ortiz, after withdrawing form the race.

The selection of Ortiz will now go on to a vote of the Monroe County Legislature.