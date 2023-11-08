ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The big night for Democrats nationally was shared by Democrats locally. They kept the Monroe County Executive seat but perhaps more significantly they picked up seats in the legislature giving them a functional majority for the first time in decades.

Stephen DeVay, the Committee Chairman says he is without a doubt excited about the transition and that last night we witnessed the work of several years of effort.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he believes last night’s win is an affirmation of the work done and investments made in the past and he can’t wait to do more moving forward.

“I am really looking forward to my next term here so we can see a lot of these investments through and really make a difference in people’s lives,” Bello said.

Chairman of the Democratic Committee, Stephen DeVay says there were a lot of late nights that went into committee’s success from everyone involved.

He says 71,000 doors were knocked on and 400,000 calls were made going into Monroe County.

As the numbers were coming in and the precincts started to close, he said it didn’t seem like it was ending, just one good thing after another.

But DeVay says this shift power wasn’t just within county government, but felt in a number suburbs and caps a decade-long swing.

“You know Pittsford for example, it wasn’t just last night that we won for the first time. Pittsford has started that enrollment advantage and we started winning races. The suburbs are a place where democrats live, its where they vote, and we’re going to start winning all the elections there,” DeVay said.

He says the committee will keep up the momentum of democratic enrollment and they don’t plan on stopping.

“We had 72 local candidates this year and we’re going to break a hundred local candidates in the following year,” he said.

DeVay says it was a history making night in the fact that a democrat county executive was re-elected for the first time and he’s excited to see what he’s going to do in the next 4 years.

