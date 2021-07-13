Monroe County Court Judge candidate files lawsuit over primary election recount

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Van White, one of the candidates in the Democratic primary for Monroe County Court Judge, is suing over the election recount.

White filed the lawsuit and requested another recount. He was one of four candidates for three slots on the general ballot.

White finished in fourth place, but by less than half a percentage point.

When the tallies are that close, state law mandates a manual recount, but White says when he went to observe the recount at the Monroe County Board of Elections, he says he noticed no one was examining ballots by hand to make sure votes were recorded properly.

“When I went to observe the recount I found that it was a computer counting the votes and New York state law is clear — it requires a hand manual recount,” White said. “There are nuances in how people fill out ballots that computers can’t necessarily pick up.”

Officials from the Monroe County Board of Elections have not immediately returned a request for comment.

The seven primary races being recounted include: