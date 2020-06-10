TONIGHT: Monroe County Clerk candidates debate on News 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The primary elections are almost upon us and two Democratic candidates will be running for the Monroe County Clerk position.

Current County Clerk Jamie Romeo will be debating challenger Jennifer Boutte, live on News 8 Wednesday.

The debate, which is co-hosted by The League of Women of Voters and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be televised and streamed on this page.

We want to take your questions straight to the candidates. Send your questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Jennifer Boutte worked for Wilson Commencement Park, JCC of Greater Rochester and Catholic Family Center. She is currently Director of Development and Community Engagement for CDS Life Transitions.

Jamie Romeo is the current county clerk and a former assemblyperson.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Head over to the Monroe County Board of Elections website to find out how to access your absentee ballot and how to update your voter registration status.