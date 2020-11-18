Monroe County Board of Elections finishes absentee ballot counting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections has completed its counting of absentee and affidavit ballots for the 2020 General Election, the Board reported Tuesday evening.

Here are the absentee and affidavit tallies the county reported Tuesday:

News 8 spoke with both elections commissioners this week as the Board counted the ballots.

“Even the people watching the ballot room, we have a Republican and a Democrat making sure that no one who doesn’t belong in the ballot room is in the ballot room, and every table has one Democrat and one Republican working to make it happen,” said Lisa Nicolay, the Monroe County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner, in an interview with News 8 Monday.

According to Nicolay, the ballots were opened by a machine, distributed to bipartisan tables, turned uspide down, then scanned in and tallied.

The absentee count skewed Democratic. In several local races, including State Senate 55 and 56, as well as Congressional District 25, Democratic candidates saw their leads grow. Jen Lunsford, the Democratic candidate in Assembly District 135, pulled ahead of incumbent Mark Johns (R).

“You spend months on getting prepared and processing all the applications and finally the culmination of all your work finally comes to fruition with the opening of all the absentees,” said Jackie Ortiz, Monroe County’s Democratic Commissioner Monday.

“Everyone could see for themselves where things landed on election day. But by the same token, we’ve continued to tell folks over and over again with the volume of absentees we have, it’s still anyone’s opportunity to pull forward, wherever things might land,” added Ortiz.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with News 8 as we continue to update it.

Live Election Results