Mitrano challenges Rep. Tod Reed to multiple debates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano is challenging representative Tom Reed to five debates.

Mitrano wants to debate Reed in Binghamton, Elmira/Corning, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester.

“People need to know they want to understand what politics can do in a time in a crisis who’s really helping — who’s not — who speaks for me and who doesn’t,” Mitrano said.

Reed won reelection in 2018, retaining his seat for a fourth term. The 2020 election will mark Mitrano’s second run for congress.