Mayor Warren on Bloomberg support: ‘Important thing for me is defeating the current president’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren defended her support of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Thursday, following a debate performance in which Bloomberg drew heavy criticism from Democratic rivals.

“We all have things that are in our past that, as legislators, as people in government, that you make decisions based on the information that you have,” said Warren. “At this point in time, the most important thing for me is defeating the current president.”

Bloomberg faced condemnation from Democratic competitors Wednesday night for non-disclosure agreements, which were signed in cases of alleged sexual harassment at his company.

“There are some things that I know that he’s not proud of, and I’m not proud of him for. I would not take that away from anyone,” said Warren. “But I also want us to understand that this is bigger than an NDA. This is bigger than a decision that someone has apologized for. This is about the future of our democracy.”

Mayor Warren also pointed to Bloomberg’s past charitable support of cities as a focal point of her support.

“Those investments that he has made over a period of time in trying to give resources where they’re needed,” said Warren. “Trying to give cities the support that they need to change what’s happening on the ground.”

Mayor Warren officially endorsed Bloomberg last week.