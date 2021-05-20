Malik Evans on Mayor Warren’s husband being arrested: ‘City cannot use any distractions right now’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Councilman, and mayoral candidate, Malik Evans is set to face off against Mayor Lovely Warren in next month’s Democratic primary.

Evans says he has not spoken with the mayor yet in regards to her husband being faced with drugs and weapons charges, but he says he doesn’t plan to either.

The councilman says this issue is a family matter that needs to be tended to. He also told News 8 Thursday that he didn’t have all the details yet, and needs to revisit some of the information that is out there.

“The city cannot use any distractions right now,” Evans said. “We’re coming out of COVID. We have a lot of trust to rebuild as it relates to Daniel Prude. We’ve seen the highest levels of violence in our city. Over 130, 140 shootings in the last five months this year. So we need to get focused on the issued at hand like a laser, and that’s what we’re focusing on with this campaign. That’s what we’re going to continue to focus on.”

Primary elections are set to take place on June 22.

At a press conference Thursday, Warren said she was innocent and claimed the investigation was politically motivated.