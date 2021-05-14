Make $14 per hour working the polls for the primary election

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is looking to hire poll workers for the local primary elections in June.

For the county-wide election, the BOE has secured 269 polling sites. Averaging six workers per site, 1,600 trained poll workers will be needed.

On Election Day, workers will be compensated at an hourly rate of $14 per hour and work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. After attending a paid training at $25, poll workers will receive their polling site assignment.

“Our workers are at the heart of the election process and are the friendly faces a voter sees when they successfully cast their ballot,” Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said in a statement.

“Electing to serve your community as an election worker is an invaluable action you can make to ensure democracy right here in Monroe County,” Commissioner Lisa P. Nicolay said in a statement.

Those interested in serving as a poll worker, and are a registered voter in Monroe County, can email NewInspector@monroecounty.gov. For those interested in serving as a Spanish or ASL interpreter, email Interpreter@monroecounty.gov. In the email, officials as for full name, address, party affiliation, and the area within Monroe County you would like to work.