Lunsford vs. Johns: New York State Assembly 135th district candidates debate on News 8

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page on October 21 at 7 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two candidates vying for the 135th district seat in the New York State Assembly will go head-to-head on News 8.

Incumbent Republican Mark John and Democrat challenger Jen Lunsford will discuss the issues in a live streamed event on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

