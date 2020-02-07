1  of  75
Longtime assemblyman David Gantt not running for re-election

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Longtime Rochester assemblyman David Gantt (D-137) is not running for re-election this year.

The Democrat has held the seat since 1982.

Other candidates campaigning for his seat this year include Rochester City School Board Commissioner Natalie Sheppard, Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29), and Rochester’s Little Italy Historic District founder Silvano Orsi.

The primary vote is set to take place in June.

The 137th district represents southwest sections in the City of Rochester as well as the Town of Gates.

