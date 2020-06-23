Virus spaces voters to outside lines in rain, but they say ‘change starts here’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary day during a pandemic isn’t something anyone on the Board of Elections was expecting. While a record number of people voted absentee this year in Monroe County, many others still came out to vote in person.

The Ark of Jesus church on North Winton Rd. in Rochester had a long line in the early evening hours. Someone was working the door to let people know when they could go in.

When people went inside to vote there were social distancing measures in place and masks are required. Everything was wiped down after each voter and some busier locations utilized separate entrances and exits to keep the flow of people as safe as possible.

Voters said they came out to vote to support the candidates they believe will make a change.

“Voting is the beginning of the change that we seek, that we want. It terms of fighting in a political battle, a lot of things won’t get changed by doing things we see nowadays. Change will happen but the immediate change in my eyes starts here, said voter Jeremy Smith.

While Smith said he felt safe with the precautions, not everyone shared his sentiment. Some felt the precautions taken weren’t enough. Christine Foster voted at True Saints Temple of the Apostolic Faith in the 19th Ward. She said she waited in the rain for over two hours to cast her ballot.

“There’s many big buildings within the area here that we could’ve used that would’ve served us better so it wouldn’t have been so congested,” said Foster.

The election commissioner said the pandemic forced consolidated polling locations, additional training requirements, and three separate elections to be conduced at the same time.

The Baden St. polling location generated some buzz for another reason. City council person Jose Peo said some Latino voters in the 56th district were looking forward to voting for Latina candidate Hilda Rosario Escher, but they weren’t able to.

“When they got to the Baden St. polling site there was no Spanish translator available and the wrong ballots were available to them they were told, ‘this is your ballot, this is how you’re going to need to vote,’ and unfortunately I think we’re going to have a lot of votes that won’t count for our respective person,” said Peo.

The election commissioner also said this in a statement:

“Commissioners and staff conducted site visits throughout the day and immediately addressed any concerns…Isolated incidents of human error were found and corrected.”

The election commissioner said New York State law forbids the Board of Elections from counting absentee ballots until seven days after the primary, so it’s possible some races won’t have results until the first week of July.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.