Push to get people to polls: Local officials on what your vote determines and why it matters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The primaries brought just over 5,000 early voters across nine days in Monroe County, down from more than 100,000 early voters last fall.

Local election leaders say it’s common to see less participation in the primaries – but there’s no excuse. Lisa Nicolay, the Monroe County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner, says any non-presidential election year typically draws less interest.

“There’s less things, less seats up for election, and not many primaries going on,” she said.

However, Nicolay doesn’t want people to draw away from learning more and getting involved, adding that the seats open for June’s primaries are critical.

Nicolay says the Rochester mayoral race is definitely most popular, but others like county court judges – just as important.

“They are responsible for judging, prosecuting crimes that are brought to their attention,” said Nicolay.

There’s also a lot at stake for Rochester City Council, and Monroe County Legislature.

Deprina Goboldo has been living in Rochester for a month. She says it’s important to be involved in the community – and educate yourself on all that’s going on before heading out to the polls. This is something she says she needs more time to do as she acclimates.

“Until then we definitely will be voting on later in the year,” Goboldo said.

She’s been an active voter her whole life, and knows all the key topics she’ll be focusing on when she does head out to polls.

“Anything related to the schools,” she said. “It will be interesting to know what their plan will be when school goes back in the fall, and how they’re going to handle that. Also like violence, safer neighborhoods.”

And if you didn’t show up for early voting – you still have Primary Day Tuesday

“This is your opportunity to have your voice heard in the community and be a part of the electoral process,” said Nicolay.

All countywide polls are open from 6 a.m. through 9 p.m.