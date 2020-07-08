1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local Latinos file lawsuit over alleged voter suppression

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Latinos are taking legal action against the Monroe County Board of Elections after a mishap at one polling site on primary day.

The federal compliant — which was filed on Tuesday — cites a violation of civil rights.

35 people have put their name on the lawsuit, claiming their right to vote was violated and claiming voter suppression in the most Hispanic populated area in Rochester.

“I got the feeling that’s why they’re treating us, the Hispanic old people, like they don’t have value or the power of our vote,” said Belen Colon who is one of the two plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Belen Colon has been voting in Monroe county’s primaries and elections since 1964. Colon looked forward to casting her vote for her pick for state senate, but she says her preferred candidate’s name wasn’t even printed on the ballot. She feels on primary day her right as a Latina was violated.

“My happiness disappeared because the person that I was very proud of, I was proud of all the candidates. The person I was planning to vote for was the Puerto Rican’s lady’s name was not there, it was a disappointment. It made me angry,” said Colon.

Polling locations in the North Clinton Avenue area were changed from Los Flamboyanes to 13 Vienna St, the Baden Street Settlement. The Monroe County Board of Elections has said the change was due to the pandemic and they didn’t have enough volunteers.

The suit claims  candidates’ names weren’t printed on the ballot. Voters weren’t registered under a particular party and there were no Spanish interpreters. Additionally, poll workers weren’t following COVID-19 safety measures.

“But as voters, we like to see that happened. But if it doesn’t, we demand change. We want to see accountability for what’s happening. I’m sorry for minimizing, It’s every day they continue to minimize the value of the latino vote and that has to stop,” said Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons, who is also a plaintiff listed in the lawsuit.

The Monroe County Board of Elections did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss