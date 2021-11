BROOKYLN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon for a COVID-19 briefing where she updated New Yorkers on the state's ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The Barclays Center is home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Officials from the Nets, and the WNBA's New York Liberty, participated in Tuesday's briefing. The Nets are currently the odds-on favorite to win this year's NBA championship, despite the absence of start guard Kyrie Irving who is yet to join the team this season due to him remaining unvaccinated.