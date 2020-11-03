Less polling sites increase concern over Election Day congestion, despite early voting turnout

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Board of Elections is celebrating a 20% turnout for the nine days of early voting. More than 105,000 people came out to vote early in Monroe County.

The elections commissioners said they hope the increased turnout for early voting will also help thin out lines at the polls on Election Day. They’ll be operating on fewer sites than past years due to COVID-19 and one town supervisor has concerns.

Dave Seeley is the Irondequoit town supervisor. He said fewer polling sites when the number of voters keeps growing is becoming a problem in his town.

“Over the past several years we’ve seen a lot of our traditional polling sites withdraw from serving as polling places which really creates a problem because it’s just as many voters and the number of voters is only going up, so in this day in age you want to make sure people have the ability to vote in a place that’s nearby, it’s not overcrowded where it’s constituting long lines,” Seeley said.

He said some schools have cancelled due to safety concerns, some places had accessibility issues, and now COVID-19 has become another reason. He said a fire hall decided not to be a polling places and all those voters were moved to one of the already busier sites in town.

“We’ve already gotten our police department on standby if need be, tomorrow we’ll be doing some social media encouraging people to walk if need be.”

Democratic elections commissioner Jackie Ortiz says there are usually between 300 and 310 polling sites and this year there are 280.

“We absolutely ran into issues in terms of folks that either could not participate, many of our sites have traditionally been senior living centers so many that could not participate this year, or simply did not want to given the current environment and possible concerns. But that being said at this point I’m feeling pretty solid,” Ortiz said.

Seeley also said he’d advocate for Election Day to become a state holiday in the future to avoid the issue of schools not wanting to be polling places while kids are there due to safety concerns.