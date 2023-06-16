ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Next year, New Yorkers could cast their ballots by mail for every election going forward.

It was a pandemic-era option that is now being reviewed at the state level under proposed legislation. If passed, it would apply to all elections statewide. The bill was passed in the state Senate and Assembly last week, with more Democratic support than Republican.

While the mail-in voting legislation would take effect sometime next year, Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz says more guidance is needed. She also addressed the topic of possible changes to voter turnout.

“I don’t know that it will do too much in terms of increasing turnout compared to spreading it out,” said Ortiz, “At this moment, we still struggle with getting people to understand the ease of early voting, going to a polling site, or the ease of the absentee process. I think it’s great and is another tool, but without constant awareness and education for the public, I really do think we’ll be spreading out turnout as opposed to increasing it.”

The bill is now under review by Governor Kathy Hochul. If signed, New York would join 35 other states that already have the policy in place.