Know the candidates: Watch all the primary debates hosted by News 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Election Day for primaries in New York state.
Leading up to June 23, News 8 has hosted a handful of debates for candidates running for local office.
Featured in our debate series were candidates running for the New York State Senate, the New York State Assembly, Monroe County Clerk, the NY-27 Congressional special election, and more:
NYS Assembly 138: Bronson vs. Yudelson
NYS Senate 56: Cooney, Rosario Escher & Traywick
Monroe County Clerk: Romeo vs. Boutte
NY-27 Special Congressional Election: McMurray vs. Jacobs
NY-24 Congressional Democratic Primary: Conole vs. Balter
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Due to the increase in absentee ballots submitted, local officials have indicated that primary results could take days or weeks to calculate.