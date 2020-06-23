Know the candidates: Watch all the primary debates hosted by News 8

1  of  74
WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nine of the local candidates who participated in debates on News 8 leading up to the primary elections in New York state. (News 8 WROC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Election Day for primaries in New York state.

Leading up to June 23, News 8 has hosted a handful of debates for candidates running for local office.

MORE | Primary voter guide: All the races and candidates for the June 23rd elections

Featured in our debate series were candidates running for the New York State Senate, the New York State Assembly, Monroe County Clerk, the NY-27 Congressional special election, and more:

NYS Assembly 138: Bronson vs. Yudelson

NYS Senate 56: Cooney, Rosario Escher & Traywick 

Monroe County Clerk: Romeo vs. Boutte

NY-27 Special Congressional Election: McMurray vs. Jacobs

NY-24 Congressional Democratic Primary: Conole vs. Balter

MORE | Polling sites in Monroe County

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Due to the increase in absentee ballots submitted, local officials have indicated that primary results could take days or weeks to calculate.

