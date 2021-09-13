Key dates, deadlines for Monroe County voters in November’s general election

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Board of Elections issued some key dates and deadlines that voters need to be aware of ahead of November’s general election.

The general election will be held November 2, with local polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. BOE officials say the following are registration and absentee application deadlines to know before you cast your vote:

New registrant deadline – October 8th

Change of address deadline – October 13th

Absentee application receive by deadline – October 18th

Absentee ballot return postmark deadline – November 2nd

Absentee in person request/over the counter deadline – November 1st

2021 General Election candidates and races can be found online.

Early voting in Monroe County will take place from October 23 through October 31. Times and locations for early voting are available online.

Any voter who wishes to cast their vote by an absentee ballot must request an application online.