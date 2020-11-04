John Katko: ‘It’s clear our campaign has prevailed’

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Congressman John Katko said Tuesday night that the results made it clear that “Central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election.”
Katko leads Democratic Challenger Dana Balter by nearly 55,000 votes in the race for the 24th Congressional District.
Katko, who did not speak publicly on Tuesday night, did release a statement.
He did say earlier on Tuesday that he didn’t expect to declare victory on Tuesday night.
As of Midnight, Katko had 155,830 votes and Dana Balter had 100,728.
Balter did not speak to reporters on Tuesday night.
The 24th Congressional District covers the following:
- Cayuga County
- Onondaga County
- Parts of Oswego County
- Wayne County
The Towns of Granby, Hannibal, Minetto, Oswego, Palermo, Schroeppel, Scriba and Volney are in this district. It also includes the City of Fulton and the City of Oswego.
In 2018, Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points.
The race back in 2018 felt a lot like the presidential race in 2016. Dana Balter won Onondaga County just like Hillary Clinton did. Balter had a nearly 3,800 vote advantage over John Katko in the county.
But, Republican Incumbent Katko took Cayuga, Wayne and the part of Oswego County that falls in the 24th District. These areas were also won by President Donald Trump in 2016.
Katko won Wayne County by 6,800 votes, which was his biggest win. He won Cayuga County by around 5,700 votes and gained a nearly 5,000 vote advantage in the part of Oswego County in the district.
When you add it all up, Katko beat Balter by about 13,700 votes in 2018 to keep his seat for another term in Congress.