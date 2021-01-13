Joe Morelle Jr. announces candidacy for Irondequoit supervisor

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, Joe Morelle, Jr. announced his candidacy for Irondequoit Town Supervisor.

Current Town Supervisor Dave Seeley announced he would not seek reelection on Tuesday. Seeley has served in the position since 2016.

“We’ve experienced incredible growth and progress under Supervisor Seeley, and I would be honored to continue the great work he has begun. While the path to recovering from COVID-19 and rebuilding our local economy will be daunting, Irondequoit has never feared a challenge — and I look forward to the work ahead to ensure the community I love recovers and emerges stronger than ever,” Morelle said in a statement.

Morelle currently serves as a Monroe County Legislator representing Legislative District 17, which comprises the Southern half of Irondequoit.

Morelle was born and raised in Irondequoit and continues to reside just a few blocks from where he grew up along with his wife Nicole, step-daughter Harper, and newborn son Gabriel Joseph. Morelle Jr. is the son of Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25).