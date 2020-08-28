‘It is a new chapter for us,’ says new Monroe County Board of Election Commissioner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe county’s new Board of Elections commissioner says she’s ready to get to work.

Former Rochester City Council member Jackie Ortiz was sworn in as the new Monroe County Board of elections commissioner Thursday, but it follows over a month of in-fighting within the Democratic Monroe County legislature.

“Nothing worth having is always easy” – Jackie Ortiz says she’s excited to be sworn in as Monroe County Board of Elections commissioner @News_8 @patrileytv pic.twitter.com/qji2CkANzo — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 27, 2020

Despite that, Ortiz says she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. The former City Councilmember’s family stood with her today as she experienced a big moment.

“I’m excited we are thrilled it is a new chapter for us,” Ortiz said. “It is certainly a point of pride for myself my family members of the Latino community.”

Jackie Ortiz is sworn in as Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/KvcoMv7iQc — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 27, 2020

She says she wants to ensure voters are represented properly and that there is a level playing field for candidates. But it wasn’t an easy road to get here.

A centerpiece of the in-fighting has been Democratic Legislator Vince Felder. He is still saying the process to appoint ortiz was unfair:

“This wasn’t right,” he said. He went further, adding: “I don’t recognize this as being a real vote and I’m going to fight it.”

Legislator Felder says no lawmakers of color participated in the vote to elect Ortiz. He says other legislators are biased. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Spazj7VvDi — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 27, 2020

That opinion isn’t shared with other Democratic legislators.

“It’s a great day for our community even though it’s a sad day that so much damage and delay was involved,” said Democrat John Baynes.

“Ortiz is a great choice overall she has shown her work ethic she has shown her ability and her commitment to the community,” said Yversha Roman. “The community has spoken and they made the choice and her because I think they trust her and her ability.”

Legislator Yversha Roman – who others in the Monroe County dem. caucus recognize as the new minority leader – opens up about her plans to bring the divided party together. We spoke with other legislators including Vince Felder, who says he’s planning on speaking today @News_8 pic.twitter.com/q1khLxi3Te — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 27, 2020

County Executive Adam Bello added his comment as well, saying “85% of the Democratic committee members voted for Jackie Ortiz… Nine voted for a new leader so I don’t really think there’s a dispute.”

This vote to elect Ortiz happened this Thursday morning, then hours later she was sworn in.