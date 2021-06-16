Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley stepping down from office July 31

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley announced Wednesday that he is resigning, effective July 31.

Seeley announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election in November.

In a statement Wednesday, the supervisor said:

“Earlier this year, I informed our community that I would not be seeking reelection to another term as Irondequoit Supervisor. In making that decision, it was my sincere hope that any transition into my next career path would be as closely aligned as possible with the end of my term.

Last night, I informed my colleagues on the Town Board that I have accepted a job opportunity that will allow me to further my passion of serving our community. However, taking this path will not permit me to serve the balance of my term. As such, I intend to step down as Irondequoit Supervisor on July 31st.

Over the next several weeks, I pledge to work vigorously to ensure a smooth transition. Irondequoit has an experienced, dedicated Town Board and Town Staff, who are more than capable of ensuring not only that the wheels of Town government continue to turn, but that we stay on the path of progress we’ve forged for ourselves these past several years.

Pursuant to State Law, Deputy Supervisor John Perticone will become acting Supervisor upon my departure. John is one of the longest serving councilmembers in modern Irondequoit history, and has been a trusted advisor to multiple Supervisors during his many years on the Board.

It is my hope to remain an active citizen in my beloved hometown. I will forever be grateful to the people of Irondequoit for providing me with the opportunity to serve the Town I love: A Town for a Lifetime. “