NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin will state their cases for election as the next governor of New York in an exclusive one-hour forum airing Friday night on PIX11 News.

Viewers can also watch the forum, which starts at 8 p.m., on PIX11.com and in the PIX11 News app. PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino will host the forum, which will touch on issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion.

Hochul, who took over as governor following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, is seeking her first elected term in the position. Zeldin, who has served parts of Long Island’s Suffolk County as a congressional representative since 2015, is seeking to trade his national post for the governor’s mansion in Albany. If victorious, Zeldin would be the first Republican to win the seat since George Pataki clinched the last of his three terms in 2002.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday had Hochul holding an 11-point advantage. But while Hochul’s lead remains in the double digits, it has actually taken a significant hit over the past month, having stood at 17 points as recently as late September.

PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum comes just weeks before Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.