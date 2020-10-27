How to track your absentee ballot status through Monroe County Board of Elections website

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you elected to vote via absentee ballot this year, you’re far from alone.

As of Sunday night, Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported that more than 133,000 county residents had requested an absentee ballot and nearly 55,000 had been returned. Those numbers are expected to increase as early voting sites collect absentees via drop-box, and more are mailed in ahead of Election Day.

You can download an absentee ballot request online here. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27.

If you did submit an absentee ballot for the General Election, the Monroe County BOE has a section on its website where you can see the status of your ballot.

The first step is to log in to the Monroe County voter portal. In addition to seeing the status of your absentee, this site will also show you your polling site, a sample ballot, your registered party affiliation, and more.

For those seeking absentee status specifically, this is the section you will be looking for. If you haven’t filed an absentee, your status will read “none on file,” like this, next to the absentee ballot section:

Or, for example, if you have submitted an absentee ballot, and it was processed successfully, the section of the voter portal will read “ballot received,” like this:

Election officials urge voters to review their absentee ballot closely before submitting, including making sure all the required fields are filled out, including the voter signature. Otherwise, it might be deemed invalid.

If you have any further questions you should reach out to the Monroe County Board of Elections for further clarification on the status of your absentee.

Absentees can be mailed with a postal date of no later than November 3, but absentees can also be dropped off at any polling site on Election Day, as well as any of the early voting locations in Monroe County. Local election officials say it’s best to try the drop-off method, to avoid any potential postal delays in the coming weeks.

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

The drop off boxes will look like this: