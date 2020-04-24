How to request absentee ballots for June primary online

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is now streamlining the application process for absentee ballots.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order to make all New Yorkers eligible for absentee voting for June’s primary elections.

Traditionally, you’d have to apply for an absentee ballot, but now all you have to do is fill out an online form, which only takes about two or three minutes, and the Board of Elections will mail the ballot to you.

Click here to submit your absentee ballot application.

New York’s primary elections take place on June 23, 2020.