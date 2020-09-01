Help wanted: How to make $14 per hour working the polls on Election Day

FILE—In this June 13, 2019 file photo, an Investigator with the Office of the City Commissioners, demonstrates the ExpressVote XL voting machine at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. As the Nov. 3 2020 presidential vote nears, there are fresh signs that the nation’s electoral system is again under attack from foreign adversaries. Intelligence officials confirmed in recent days that foreign actors are actively seeking to compromise the private communications of “U.S. political campaigns, candidates and other political targets” while working to compromise the nation’s election infrastructure. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is asking registered voters to pitch in on election day — November 3.

“Amid COVID-19, we are facing a shortage of poll workers and locations, so once again we are reaching out to the community for assistance. No experience is necessary, just a desire to help,” officials said in a release.

Poll workers, or election inspectors, will receive paid training and earn $14 an hour on Election Day. The inspector must be available all day from 5 a.m. through 10 p.m. Responsibilities include:

prepare the polling place for voting

set up voting equipment

sign-in and process voters

enforce social distancing

demonstrate voting procedures

sanitize voting equipment

assist voters

close the polling place

canvass and report election results

“To be eligible, you must be a New York State registered voter. If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible if your school district participates in a program under Education Law Section 3207-a.”

For more information or to sign up, contact the Monroe County Board of Elections at 585-753-1550 or click here.