Help wanted: How to make $14 per hour working the polls on Election Day

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is asking registered voters to pitch in on election day — November 3.
“Amid COVID-19, we are facing a shortage of poll workers and locations, so once again we are reaching out to the community for assistance. No experience is necessary, just a desire to help,” officials said in a release.
Poll workers, or election inspectors, will receive paid training and earn $14 an hour on Election Day. The inspector must be available all day from 5 a.m. through 10 p.m. Responsibilities include:
- prepare the polling place for voting
- set up voting equipment
- sign-in and process voters
- enforce social distancing
- demonstrate voting procedures
- sanitize voting equipment
- assist voters
- close the polling place
- canvass and report election results
“To be eligible, you must be a New York State registered voter. If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible if your school district participates in a program under Education Law Section 3207-a.”
For more information or to sign up, contact the Monroe County Board of Elections at 585-753-1550 or click here.