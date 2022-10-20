ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will take part in a prime time gubernatorial forum on Friday, October 21.

Hochul has seen her lead over Zeldin slip by about a third over the past month, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday morning.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Race for Governor 2022” will air on WROC-TV beginning at 8:00 p.m. Friday. The one-hour forum will also be available to watch live right here at RochesterFirst.com.

Due to the broadcast, SWAT will air at 1:37 a.m., following the Late Late Show with James Corden.