ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. However, this year has one primary in June and the other in August.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August in Monroe County.