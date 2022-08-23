ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August in Monroe County.

One race, the Republican Primary for the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional district, now falls outside our viewing area. Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino are fighting for that seat.

As of 11:23 p.m., here are the results for the 23rd Congressional district Republican primary: