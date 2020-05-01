Frustrated with decision to cancel NY Democratic presidential primary? You’re not alone

1  of  75
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In light of COVID-19 concerns, primary day in New York State was pushed back to June 23.

However, a presidential contest in the primary will be off the table for Democratic voters.

According to an Associated Press report, Jay Jacobs, the New York Democratic Party Chair, believes the decision would mean less of a need for polling locations as the pandemic continues.

Allison Charette, a poll worker in Fairport, expressed concerns about the decision.

“On a very basic level, what they are doing to me is taking away our right to vote,” said Charette. “Our right to choose how many delegates for each candidate we send to the convention in the summer.”

“That should not be anyone’s goal in a democratic election,” Charette added. “To have fewer people casting their votes, and making their voices heard.”

The decision drew the ire of progressives and supporters of Bernie Sanders. One such group, the New York State Progressive Action Network, said the decision would hurt other progressive candidates.

“Once the state and presidential primaries were combined, we also hoped to help ‘down ballot’ progressives whose candidacies would be aided by the large turnout of a presidential primary,” the group said.

Nazareth College Professor Tim Kneeland said Sanders, while officially out of the race, could have used delegates earned in the primary to influence the Democratic Party’s platform.

“If he gets 25% of the delegates at the Democratic National Convention, they can actually put things in that party platform that will appeal to his followers and a lot of other progressive candidates who have dropped out of the race,” said Kneeland, “and that would ensure that their issues are going to be seen and heard by the Democratic Party.”

