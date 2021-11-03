Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary to announce Congressional bid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is running for Congress in New York’s 25th District.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Singletary has filed to run as a Republican. New York’s 25th Congressional District seat is currently held by Democrat Joe Morelle.

Singletary was fired by then-Mayor Lovely Warren in 2020, after details about Daniel Prude’s death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public. He went on to dispute claims made by Warren during that time, and filed a lawsuit against Warren and the city.

Singletary was applying for jobs in law enforcement as recently as June.

A campaign website lists a November 4 official announcement date for Singletary’s Congressional bid. The Monroe County Republican Committee has a press conference scheduled for 11:00 a.m. November 4.