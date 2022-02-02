Former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode to announce run for State Senate

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode is scheduled to officially launch his candidacy for the New York State Senate Wednesday.

Officials say VanBrederode will be joined by former State Senator Joe Robach and other community representatives for the announcement at Gates Town Hall at 2 p.m. Robach previously represented the 56th district in the State Senate as a Republican, which encompasses the Towns of Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, Parma, and parts of the City of Rochester, including Charlotte, Historic Maplewood and the University of Rochester.

The 56th State Senate seat is currently held by Democrat Jeremy Cooney, who won his first term in office by defeating Republican Mike Barry in 2020’s general election.

VanBrederode announced his retirement from the police department last month after nearly four decades serving with local law enforcement.

VanBrederode has been a vocal critic of bail reform laws in New York state and has consistently called for elected leaders to consider changing the current policies.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.