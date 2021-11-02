Fitzpatrick vs. Morelle: Irondequoit supervisor race too close to call

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican Rory Fitzpatrick has pulled ahead of Democrat Joseph Morelle, Jr. in a tight race for Irondequoit town supervisor.

In the unofficial tally Tuesday, Fitzpatrick won among in-person voters in a 6,205 — 5,825 vote.

There is room for absentee ballots to make a difference. On Tuesday, Monroe County reported 6,951 absentee ballots received of 12,680 sent, but more can be accepted by mail through November 9.

The winner of Tuesday’s election replaces John Perticone, who took on the job after former Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley, a Democrat, resigned in July. Seeley had been supervisor since 2016, but announced in January he would not seek re-election. He has gone on to become the executive director of RochesterWorks!

The shift in leadership comes as the town board and residents consider a proposal which would ban retail and on-site consumption cannabis businesses in Irondequoit.